WARRENSBURG — The Salvation Army of Johnson County will begin its bell ringing campaign on Saturday, Nov. 9, before the University of Central Missouri Mules football game.
Bell ringers with red kettles will be at the west entrances to Walton Stadium collecting donations to help county residents during the holiday season and year-round.
Bell ringers will also be at the Warrensburg Walmart store on Nov. 9.
Other locations during November and December include Bi-Lo Country Mart, CashSaver and Walgreens.
This year, for the first time, a QR code will be on kettles for those who wish to donate using their smartphones.
Volunteer bell ringers are needed.
Civic and church groups, families and individuals are all welcome.
You may pick the date, time and location.
To volunteer, go to registertoring.com or call (660) 422-4304.
The Salvation Army assists families during the holiday season with bags of food and toys.
Year-round, it helps with basic needs including clothing, food, utility assistance and temporary lodging.
Donations may also be mailed to The Salvation Army of Johnson County, 125 N. Holden St., Warrensburg, Missouri 64093, Attention: Family Services.
