JOHNSON COUNTY — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Route AA in Johnson County will be closed at U.S. Highway 50 beginning Monday, Sept. 30.
MoDOT states the closure will last for 30 days.
Crews are currently working a J-turn project that will affect the intersections of Highway 50 at Routes AA, Z and W.
After public feedback, MoDOT recommended the following:
- RT AA – This location will consist of a northbound Route AA to westbound Highway 50 turning movement with an acceleration lane. This configuration was determined due to traffic counts and public concern that the majority of travelers head westbound from Route AA. Additionally, vehicles would struggle with a J-turn to the east due to the grades, the required weaving and the close proximity of the northbound County Road 1801 deceleration lane. The northbound to westbound turn will be the only remaining option at the current crossover location to eliminate conflicts. Traffic traveling westbound on Highway 50 wanting to go southbound on Route AA will be required to travel to a J-turn to the west of the intersection and return to Route AA. Deceleration and acceleration lanes will also be provided at the intersection for eastbound Highway 50.
- County Road 1801 - Right and left deceleration/turn lanes will be provided from eastbound and westbound Highway 50. An acceleration lane will be provided for westbound traffic off 1801.
- County Road 1751 - Right and left deceleration/turn lanes will be provided from eastbound and westbound Highway 50. A bus turn around will be constructed off the north outer road of 1751 to safely load and unload students away from Highway 50.
- RT Z/W – Due to the number of conflict points, this intersection will be converted to a J-turn configuration with offset left turn lanes in the median. Acceleration and deceleration lanes will be provided.
The project was awarded to Lehman Construction.
For additional information about the project, visit modot.org/improving-us-highway-50-route-aa-routes-zw.
