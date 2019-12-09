The Rotary Club of Warrensburg presented checks to four local organizations as part of its annual Giving Back commitment on Nov. 26.
Funds donated were the result of club fundraisers, such as the annual pork roast sales and the spring fish fry.
A portion of the funds resulted from a Rotary International District Simplified Grant.
Pictured with each recipient are Steve Fox, Past-President, and Rich Lockhart, Club Treasurer.
Jeanie Jones, Johnson County Adult Literacy Coordinator, received a check for $2,500 and Gary Grigsby, representing the American Legion, received checks for Boys State, $1,000 and Girls State, $900.
Pastor Terrence Moody received a $2,800 check for Manna Harvest, and Melissa Gower received a $2,800 check for the Warrensburg Senior Center.
