CASS COUNTY — Vincent P. Rist, of Warrensburg, was sentenced Monday, July 15, in a home invasion case in which a woman was reported to be bound, gagged and set on fire on June 3, 2018.
Rist was charged by grand jury indictment in June 2018 with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery and first-degree arson.
He was granted a change of venue in the case in July 2018.
He pled guilty on May 17, 2019.
On Monday, he was sentenced to 25 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony first-degree assault; 10 years each for felony first-degree burglary and two felony counts of armed criminal action; 25 years for felony first-degree robbery; and 10 years each for felony armed criminal action and felony first-degree arson.
All sentences will run concurrently.
The charges allege that on June 3, 2018, Rist and a co-defendant, Antonio D. Bowen, entered a residence at on Northwest 471th Road, tied a woman's hands with tape, put tape over her mouth and began to steal items.
After the victim refused to give them the combination to the gun safe, Rist and Bowen allegedly poured gasoline on her and around the interior of the residence and then set her on fire, leaving her to burn along with the house.
The woman managed to escape and extinguish the fire on herself and walked to a neighbor’s house to call authorities.
She was taken to a Kansas City-area hospital for treatment of first-, second- and third-degree burns over 30 percent of her body.
Bowen, of Kansas City, also pled guilty in the case on June 24, 2019.
He was granted a change of venue to Cass County on June 11, 2019.
Bowen's sentencing is set for Aug. 5, 2019.
Both Bowen's and Rist's pleas were open pleas.
