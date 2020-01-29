RISE Crafts and Curiosities helps Chiefs fans prepare for Super Bowl LIV

WARRENSBURG — Fifty years of anticipation, hope, excitement, preparation and celebration have been packed into the last two weeks in Missouri as the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2.
To ensure Chiefs fans are ready for the big game, RISE Crafts and Curiosities created their own Chiefs-themed shirts.
The store created three original shirts to help celebrate the Chiefs making it to Super Bowl LIV.
"We came up with another one too, but of course it sold," Vicky Coulter, RISE Community Services vocational manager, said pointing to the two remaining styles of Chiefs shirts left in the store. "We are selling them left and right."
She said everyone at RISE and the community as a whole has rallied around the Chiefs.
"It has been fun, just seeing everyone dress up has been fun," Coulter said. "And coming up with different ideas for our shirts has been fun."
Coulter said creativity was key to coming up with the shirt ideas.
"Because of copyright, you have to watch what you do," Coulter said.
She said RISE already has plans in place to make more one-of-a-kind Chiefs shirts should the Chiefs defeat the 49ers on Sunday.
"We have got that on the back burner," Coulter said.
