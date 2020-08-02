KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Warrensburg Police Department have announced a reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of two subjects responsible for the July 20 theft of firearms from a federally licensed firearms dealer in Warrensburg.
In the early morning hours of Sunday, July 20 two unknown suspects broke into Baker’s Armory, 609 East Young Street, stealing several firearms.
Officers from the WPD responded to the scene.
Warrensburg officers and agents from the Kansas City ATF office are investigating the incident.
ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the two subjects.
Anyone with information about this theft should contact ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or (800) 283-4867, email ATFTips@atf.gov, at atf.gov/contact/atftips or by texting ATFKC to 63975.
Tips can also be submitted using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App Store or by visiting reportit.com.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
ATF is the federal agency with jurisdiction over violations of federal firearms laws and is responsible for regulating the firearms industry. For more information about ATF and its programs, go to atf.gov and follow the Kansas City Field Division on Twitter @ATF Kansas City.
