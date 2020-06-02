JOHNSON COUNTY — The votes are in for the June 2 election in Johnson County.
The vote was postponed from the original date of April 7 due to the ongoing health pandemic.
There was a total of 4,210 votes cast on Tuesday, June 2. Voter turnout was 13.39%.
Below is an unofficial list of results according to the Johnson County Missouri Courthouse website. The vote will be made official once it is certified.
Johnson County
Fire Protection District No. 2
Cynthia Stocklaufer, Jeanie Worsley and Steve Ewing sought election as director for JCFPD No. 2, a six-year term.
WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Steve Ewing - 199 votes (47%)
- Jeanie Worsley - 143 (34%)
- Cynthia Stocklaufer - 84 (20%)
Emergency Services — East Division
Paul Polychronis, Andrew Munsterman, James D. Bell and Troy Armstrong sought election to two Board of Trustees seats, each a four-year term.
WITH 6 OF 6 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Andrew Munsterman - 1,526 votes (35%)
- James Bell - 1,319 (30%)
- Troy Armstrong - 1,032 (24%)
- Paul Polychronis - 443 (10)
- Write-in - 20 (~1%)
Emergency Services — West Division
Joshua Teaney, David Miller and Darlene Buckstead sought election to two Board of Trustees seats, each a four-year term.
WITH 6 OF 6 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Darlene Buckstead - 961 votes (38%)
- David Miller - 929 (37%)
- Joshua J. Teaney - 636 (25%)
- Write-in - 11 (~1%)
Southeast Sewer District
No candidates filed for the supervisor seat, a five-year term. The position will be determined by write-in.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- There were 29 write-in votes.
Warrensburg
City Council
Casey Lund sought reelection and Jim Kushner and Tarl Bentley both sought election for two seats, each a three-year term.
WITH 4 OF 4 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Casey Lund - 1,249 votes (44%)
- Jim Kushner - 956 (34%)
- Tarl Bentley -590 (21%)
- Write-in - 15 (1%)
Board of Education
Gary Grigsby, Justin Johnson and Scott Chenault sought reelection for three seats, each a three-year term, on the Warrensburg Board of Education.
WITH 7 OF 7 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Gary Grigsby - 1,998 votes (33%)
- Scott Chenault - 1,956 (33%)
- Justin E. Johnson - 1,932 (32%)
- Write-in - 89 (1%)
James Macaulay and Julie Lewis sought election for one seat, an unexpired two-year term on the Warrensburg Board of Education.
WITH 7 OF 7 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Julie C. Lewis - 1,755 votes (75%)
- James D. Macaulay - 558 (24%)
- Write-in - 18 (1%)
Chilhowee
Mayor
Jackie D. Campbell and Billy J. Fields sought election as mayor of Chilhowee.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Jack D. Campbell - 29 votes (78%)
- Billy J. Fields - 4 (11%)
- Write-in - 4 (11%)
Alderman
Lois Morrison was uncontested for election to an alderman at-large seat, a two-year term. A second two-year term for an alderman seat was open for filing, but no candidates filed for the position. The second alderman seat was determined by write-in.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Lois Morrison - 30 votes (71%)
- Write-in - 12 (29%)
Sherri Swope is uncontested for election to an alderman at-large seat, a one-year term.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Sherri Swope - 34 votes (94%)
- Write-in - 2 (6%)
Knob Noster
Alderman
Misty Thomas, Perry Byerly and John Cohen Jr. sought election to the Ward 1 alderman seat, a two-year term.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Misty Thomas - 41 votes (49%)
- Perry Byerly - 22 (27%)
- John Cohen Jr. - 20 (24%)
Jesse Stauffer-Baum and Joe Burnor sought election to the Ward 2 alderman seat, a two-year term.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Jesse Stauffer-Baum - 33 votes (60%)
- Joe Burnor - 22 (40%)
Jim Limback and Thomas Charrette sought election to the Ward 3 alderman seat, a two-year term.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Thomas Charrette - 58 votes (69%)
- Jim Limback - 26 (31%)
Board of Education
Kelly Davis and Paul Bertschy sought reelection as Mary Ann Matthews and Grant Jones sought election for three seats, each a three-year term.
WITH 5 OF 5 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Kelly Davis - 297 votes (29%)
- Paul Bertschy - 296 (29%)
- Grant Jones - 222 (22%)
- Mary Ann Matthews - 199 (19%)
- Write-in - 7 (1%)
Leeton
Alderman
Steven Binder and Barry Uptegrove sought election to two alderman at-large seats, each a two-year term.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Steven Binder - 62 votes (50%)
- Barry Uptegrove - 62 (50%)
- Write-in - 1 (1%)
Board of Education
Michael Nussbaum and Jake Corson sought reelection, while MariJayne Manley and John Davis sought election. Three seats were on the ballot, each a three-year term.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- John Davis - 169 votes (28%)
- MaryJayne Manley - 161 (27%)
- Michael Nussbaum - 139 (23%)
- Jake Corson - 127 (21%)
- Write-in - 5 (1%)
Centerview
Board of Education
Melissa Livengood and Chris White sought reelection while Crystal Mefford, Vicki Doak and Matt Smith sought election. Three seats were on the ballot, each a three-year term
WITH 6 OF 6 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Melissa Livengood - 195 votes (26%)
- Chris White - 183 (25%)
- Vicki Doak - 157 (21%)
- Matt Smith - 143 (19%)
- Crystal Mefford - 60 (8%)
Holden
City Council
Elizabeth Weeks was uncontested for election to the Ward 1 City Council seat, a two-year term.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Elizabeth Weeks - 24 votes (96%)
- Write-in - 1 (4%)
Jeremy Knox was uncontested for election to the Ward 2 City Council seat, a two-year term.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Jeremy Knox - 21 votes (100%)
James (Rusty) Kephart was uncontested for election to the Ward 3 City Council seat, a two-year term.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- James Kephart - 53 votes (95%)
- Write-in - 3 (5%)
Linda S. Johnson and N. Ray Briscoe sought election to the Ward 4 City Council seat, a two-year term.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- N. Ray Briscoe - 72 votes (86%)
- Linda S. Johnson - 12 (14%)
Board of Education
Tonyea Inglis, Bill Faust Jr. and Ray Briscoe sought reelection while Alex Haun sought election to three seats, each a three year term.
WITH 5 OF 5 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Ray Briscoe - 384 votes (28%)
- Tonyea Inglis - 329 (24%)
- Alex Haun - 327 (24%)
- Bill Faust Jr. - 318 (23%)
- Write-in - 2 (~1%)
Kingsville
Alderman
Edward M. Thomas and E.L. Pete Montgomery sought election to two alderman at large seats, each a two-year term.
WITH 2 OF 2 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Edward M. Thomas - 25 votes (46%)
- E.L. Pete Montgomery - 24 (44%)
- Write-in - 5 (9%)
Board of Education
Julie Stout and Mike Collens sought reelection and Gary Morrison and Todd Brendel sought election to three seats, each a three-year term.
WITH 3 OF 3 PRECINCTS COUNTED
- Julie Stout - 93 votes (27%)
- Mike Collens - 89 (25%)
- Todd Brendel - 82 (24%)
- Gary Morrison - 76 (22%)
- Write-in - 3 (1%)
