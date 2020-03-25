WARRENSBURG — Upon the CDC recommendations to limit public access, the Johnson County Commission, elected officials and staff determined that as of Tuesday, March 24, access to county buildings has been restricted, but all offices will remain open for business.
Everyone who needs assistance is urged to call before they visit the courthouse to set up an appointment.
County information states almost all requests can be handled online or over the phone.
County information also states that if a person or someone in their household has recently traveled or is exhibiting the following symptoms: fever, sore throat, cough, stomach symptoms (nausea, vomiting), it is requested that they refrain from coming into the building at all.
