Due to incoming weather and the safety of the vendors, entertainment and volunteers, the remainder Burg Fest is canceled, a post on the Burg Fest Facebook page stated Saturday night, Sept. 28.
The post was made about 6:15 p.m.
Saturday was the final day of the annual event.
"Thank you for your support," the post said. "We appreciate everyone who came down! We are already looking forward to next year!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.