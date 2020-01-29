WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg City Council approved an ordinance concerning the minimum lot size for single-family residential lots at the Monday, Jan. 27, meeting.
Minimum lot size
The ordinance creates a reduced-size lot that can be implemented in a new residential development.
The requirements for a standard-sized lot remain unchanged.
As per the ordinance, developers can build one reduced-size lot for every three standard-size lots in a development.
A reduced lot is defined as being between 5,500- and 7,000-square-feet.
A standard lot is a minimum 7,000-square-feet.
Requirements for a standard lot include a minimum width of 60 feet at the front building line and no structure within seven-and-a-half feet of the side lot boundary line.
Requirements for a reduced lot include a maximum driveway width of 20 feet, minimum width of 50 feet at the front building line and no structure within five feet of a side lot boundary line.
Bryan Colson, of Colson Construction, approached the City Council in September to discuss the cost of construction and affordable housing in Warrensburg.
In subsequent discussions, city staff recommended a mix of standard and reduced lots in new developments with the intent to see an increase in single-family “starter” homes.
Information provided to the council states this ordinance is consistent with Objective Two of Warrensburg’s Strategic Plan to “adopt city goals, policies and plans to support and encourage residential, commercial and industrial growth.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission approved the ordinance during its Jan. 6 meeting and a first reading of the ordinance was at the Jan. 13 city council meeting.
Open Container
The council approved an amendment to the open container ordinance.
The amendment establishes that city staff can, if all criteria are met, approve an application from an organization to temporarily suspend the open container ordinance for an event in a designated area.
An application fee will be established by resolution at a later meeting.
It remains unlawful for any person to have an open container of intoxicating liquor outside in a public place.
Election
The council voted to approve an ordinance declaring the results of the canvass of statements of candidacy and establishing a general election on April 7.
Candidates for city council are Casey Lund, Jim Kushner and Tarl Bentley.
Candidates will be vying for two seats, each a three-year term, on the council.
Grave openings and closings
The council voted to approve a resolution setting fees for services provided at Sunset Hill Cemetery.
The cemetery received a notification from Saline Vault Company, Inc., the company contracted with the city for opening and closing of graves, would be implementing a new price of $450 for grave openings, effective Feb. 1.
The price of grave opening is included in the charges collected by the city.
Public Works Administrative Project Manager Peggy Hostetler said this price increase is to cover the cost to Saline Vault Company.
The remainder of the grave opening fee is to cover costs incurred by the city.
The fee for grave openings Monday through Friday is raised from $750 to $800 and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays is raised from $850 to $900.
The fee for infants and cremations Monday through Friday remains $325 and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays remains $425.
Information provided to the council states the fees have not changed since January, 2016.
Mayoral appointment
Lund appointed Daniel Mangan to the Rental Inspection Task Force.
