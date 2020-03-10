Red Cross assists after fire Tuesday morning in Knob Noster

KNOB NOSTER — The Red Cross was in Knob Noster on Tuesday, March 10, after a structure fire at 913 N.E. 175th Road, Knob Noster.
The Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 1 states an alarm went out at 2:44 a.m. in regards to the fire.
Crews arrived on scene by 3:08 a.m.
A Warrensburg Fire Department engine was called in for mutual aid.
The Johnson County Ambulance stood by at the scene.
JCFDP No. 1 information states the fire appeared to have originated in the attic above the kitchen.
The JCFPD No. 1 report states there had been a stove top fire about 5 p.m. Monday, March 9, that the residents reported they thought they had completely extinguished, however it appeared flames entered the attic through the stove hood and smoldered in the attic.
The report states smoke alarms awakened the residents and the were able to exit the residence without injury.
The JCFPD states the roof was collapsing upon its arrival and was substantially consumed by the fire.
The report states the interior of the structure sustained heat and water damage.
Crews reported to have the fire under control by 5:47 a.m. and cleared the scene by 9:23 a.m.
Stations 4, 10 and 1 responded to the fire.
The Red Cross was on scene to assist the owners of the residence after the fire.
