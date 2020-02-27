Recovery Court holds ceremony for latest program graduate

WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Recovery Court celebrated the accomplishments of Dustin Tracy, its most recent participant to complete the program, during a graduation ceremony Monday, Feb. 24, at the Johnson County Justice Center.
Tracy is the program’s eighth graduate.
When Tracy entered the program last year, he was one of seven participants.
Now the program has about 30 participants with a goal to have more than 50 participants in the program by the end of 2020.
“This is a wonderful night and it’s also kind of a sad night for all of us because we’ve kind of come to like you,” Associate Circuit Judge Brent Teichman said referring to Tracy. “We’re going to miss you when we don’t get to see you here every couple of weeks. It has been a pleasure to be with you on this journey.”
Teichman went on to describe the difficulty of being able to graduate from Recovery Court.
“This is a very, very difficult program to complete,” Teichman said. “It is a roller coaster ride from the day we say, ‘Go.’ Some people deal with that adversity better than others and some people struggle. I thought Mr. Tracy was going to be someone who struggled with it quite a lot more than he did just because I knew his history when I started this.”
Tracy and Teichman each spoke about Tracy’s previous struggles with substance abuse and how they would lead to his time in Recovery Court and his eventual completion of the program.
Tracy said he first used alcohol at age 8, marijuana at age 13 and methamphetamine at age 16.
Tracy also said he robbed a liquor store at age 16 and went to prison for 10 years.
“I ended up getting out of prison and it was really hard for me to adjust,” Tracy said. “My family was there for me, but I had a prison mentality and didn’t know how to live in society.”
Tracy eventually moved to Warrensburg, where he met his future wife who helped him get clean for a time.
“I knew I had to quit because something very special was about to happen,” Tracy said. “I was about to have a beautiful little girl named Autumn.”
However, Tracy admitted that despite his best efforts, he turned back to drug use.
“The next three years were some of the toughest I have even been through,” Tracy said. “I just couldn’t stay clean, no matter how hard I tried. I ended up getting busted by the cops with a baggie that had some crumbs of meth in it.”
Following this arrest, Tracy received a recommendation from the Probation & Parole Office to participate in the Recovery Court program.
Teichman recalled speaking with Circuit Judge William Collins about the recommendation in which Collins said, “If that’s the recommendation from Probation & Parole, I’m at least going to give this young man one last shot.”
“Which is exactly what happened,” Teichman said. “And look what you did with it.”
As Tracy looked back on what occurred after that arrest, he said it was for the best as it set him on the path towards Recovery Court.
“I didn’t realize this at the time, but him charging me was the best thing that could have happened to me,” Tracy said. “I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for you doing your job and charging me because that saved my life and got me in Recovery Court, which in turn gave that little girl and boy right there a real dad and my wife a good husband.”
In return, Teichman thanked Tracy for his commitment to the program and for showing others that the Recovery Court program works and can be completed by almost anyone as long as they are determined.
“Mr. Tracy, thank you,” Teichman said. “Your steadfast desire to get through this program and to show all those people out there who doubted that someone like you could get through this program has laid the groundwork and the opportunity for all of these people who will come behind you. For all the folks who we were told, ‘Don’t bother putting them in there. They’ll never do it. They can never make it,’ we would say, ‘What about Dustin Tracy?’”
Teichman went on to stress the importance of Recovery Court and its results, citing the large number of people he sentences to the Missouri Department of Corrections on a weekly basis.
“We are losing people to prison that we ought not to be losing to prison,” Teichman said.
The graduation ceremony concluded with Prosecuting Attorney Rob Russell and Teichman dismissing Tracy’s criminal charges.
“Drug court, hands down, saved my life,” Tracy said. “I will forever be grateful for the opportunity I was given to be part of this program. It helped me completely change my life for the better and gave me the tools I need to live a clean and sober life.”
