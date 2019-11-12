WARRENSBURG — Just a day after sun shine and temperatures fluctuating in the 60s, a snow storm with high winds hit Johnson County Monday, Nov. 11, causing multiple motor vehicle collisions.
High winds and freezing temperatures are attributed to difficult road conditions after less than an inch of snow fell Monday in Warrensburg and Johnson County.
The initial winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service lasted from 7 a.m. Monday until noon, but was later extended to 3 p.m.
“We had pretty significant snowfall throughout the county until about 2 o’clock,” Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Director Troy Armstrong said. “Then, unfortunately, the snow that had fallen started to thaw and re-ice on the roadways.”
Armstrong said the roads can often become more hazardous once the snow has finished falling.
“When the snow has fallen, a lot of drivers think the roads are safer,” Armstrong said. “Sometimes, that’s when the roads are more dangerous because everything that has fallen has frozen on the roads.”
City of Warrensburg Public Works Director Marvin Coleman said crews were out treating roadways at 8 a.m. Monday and again at noon, but high winds throughout the day blew deicing materials off and snow back onto the roadways in town.
Coleman said crews were out again at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, to treat slick spots.
Coleman said traveling north and south was good but the direction of the wind made traveling east or west difficult.
With surface temperatures dropping throughout the day, crews initially used salt but switched to sand to treat roads in Warrensburg.
"We had a January storm in November," Coleman said, noting that just a few days prior the temperature outside was near the 70s. "People just weren't prepared for it."
The Warrensburg Fire Department responded to one rollover vehicle collision on Stahl Drive and two fender-benders due to the weather, Assistant Fire Chief Doyle Oxley said.
“There were quite a few incidents regarding motor vehicle collisions that started early in the morning, mostly in the western part of the county,” Armstrong said.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a number of incidents on Monday including a single-vehicle wreck that involved a fatality on Highway F.
“As always with the first snowfall or icefall, there’s going to be a ton of car accidents,” Armstrong said. “That’s just to be expected."
However, Armstrong said there were a number of slide-offs and motor vehicle incidents with some minor injuries occurring throughout the day.
“Slide-offs and car accidents were happening all over the county,” Armstrong said. “It was keeping the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, fire departments and EMS busy.”
Armstrong suggested making use of the 511 Missouri travel information map that can be accessed on the MODOT cell phone application to stay informed on roadway conditions.
A number of travel advisories in regards to roadway conditions were issued, including an advisory from the State Patrol and alerts sent through RAVE by EMA.
“We sent out several RAVE messages regarding the winter weather advisory as well as slick roadway conditions,” Armstrong said. “People who sign up for RAVE can get notifications that way.”
Armstrong advises everyone to stay alert in regards to roadway conditions during instances of inclement weather and to be cautious when operating a vehicle.
“A lot of accidents could be avoided if people slowed down, took their time and were aware of what the roadway conditions are,” Armstrong said.
