Rain holds off for Johnson County Heart Walk

WARRENSBURG — The annual Johnson County Heart Walk serves as a celebration of strides made in heart health and as a way to raise heart disease awareness.
Participants could do chest compressions on CPR training manikins with the Johnson County Ambulance District and children could enjoy an inflatable slide, along with other activities, before the walk began.
Despite concerns earlier in the day about rain during the event, it continued on as scheduled.
“We have been plagued by rain and storms the last two years and unfortunately had really low turnout those years,” Amanda Nichols, an event organizer, said. “This year, although some were concerned about weather, the evening turned out wonderful and we had a really great group of people.”
More than 125 people participated in the walk.
Organizers asked everyone to dance along to the Cha Cha Slide as a “warmup.”
Jim Pryde, the 2019 featured survivor, led the Heart Walk through the balloon arch onto the Ron Clawson track in Tigers Stadium at Warrensburg Middle School.
Most participants completed four full laps on the track.
Western Missouri Medical Center, Arwoods Furniture and Mattress, Enersys, Warrensburg Ford, F and C Bank, Sweeney-Phillips and Holdren Funeral Home and Crematory and Alpha Phi sponsored the event.
“We are always looking for volunteers, survivors to share their stories, etc.,” Nichols said. “We of course would love the opportunity to talk with people about how we can engage with their company and their employees from health information, wellness ideas and, of course, corporate participation at Heart Walk.”
For more information about the American Heart Association, visit heart.org.
