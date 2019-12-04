WARRENSBURG — For more than 50 years, the William A. Carleton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513 has hosted an event designed to raised funds a quarter at a time for the chance to win a turkey.
Though the exact number of years the annual Turkey Bingo Night has been hosted by the local VFW post may be disputed, the price of a bingo card has never changed.
Bingo goers pay a quarter per card to play for a turkey or a $5 cash prize at the annual Turkey Bingo Night, often playing two or more cards at a time.
The 2019 event was Nov. 22 at the VFW Post, 618 Lakeview Drive.
A new twist to the 2019 event though was the fact that it featured new callers.
Bryan Lee and Marvin Neal called their final games in 2018.
Sr. Vice Cmdr. Howard Good and District Six Cmdr. Teresa Shaw called the games in 2019.
The night has a total of 20 games with a brief interlude for people to eat food provided by the VFW and brought by other players.
Liz Tanbert has attended the pre-Thanksgiving gathering for more than 30 years, often bringing her children and grandchildren.
Tanbert, who won a turkey, said she enjoys the atmosphere, how the event brings together people from across the county and surrounding counties and the food people bring.
Post Commander Scott Humphrey said that because the VFW is a non-profit organization, the funds raised during Turkey Bingo go right back into the community through the work done by the the post.
Humphrey said the post raised almost $400 at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.