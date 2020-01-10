WARRENSBURG — The Planning and Zoning Commission approved an ordinance regarding minimum lot size, setback and driveway requirements for reduced size lots on Monday, Jan. 6, in a four to one vote.
Casey Lund, Mark Karsig, Andy Kohl and Shari Bax voted in favor of recommendation to the City Council. Bob Steinkuehler voted against recommendation.
The commission discussed how the ordinance came about, the intended impact of the ordinance and possible outcomes.
The City Council discussed reducing the minimum lot size required by city ordinance after Bryan Colson, of Colson Construction, approached the council in September to express his concern about the cost of construction while trying to build affordable housing.
City staff recommended incorporating reduced lots with the standard lots to prevent noticeable groups of smaller lots while addressing the concern of developers.
“One reduced single-family lot, so one 5,500 square-foot lot, would be allowed per three standard size,” Community Director Barbara Carrol said. “For every three lots you provide that are 7,000 square-feet, you could then have one lot that’s 5,500 square-feet. This could result in as much as 25 percent of a subdivision development being the reduced-sized lot.”
A standard-size lot is required to have a minimum width of 60 feet a the front building line. A reduced-size lot would require a minimum width of 50 feet at the front building line. The minimum width of a lot in a cul-de-sac will remain 35 feet.
The setback from the side boundary line of a standard lot is seven and a half feet. The setback from the side boundary line of a reduced lot would be five feet.
“Any further, lower than (five feet) then the building and fire codes start to regulate the number of openings (doors and windows) on the side of the house,” Carroll said.
The maximum width of a driveway on a reduced size lot, defined as between 5,500 and 7,000 square-feet, will be 20 feet.
The minimum lot depth of 100 feet will be required for a reduced lot.
“The main things that are accomplished with this proposed ordinance, and were the talking points in December, were that we would allow subdivisions with a mix of standard, 7,000 square-feet, and reduced size, 5,500 square-feet, single-family lots in all of the zoning districts for residential,” Carroll said.
The ordinance is scheduled to be on the agenda for the Monday, Jan. 13, City Council meeting.
