Public Works repairs Maguire Street bridge over railroad

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Street Department advises residents and visitors of the community that the repair of the bridge deck over the railroad tracks on Maguire Street between Grover Street and Railroad Street began at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of the day Thursday, Oct. 17, weather permitting.
During this time lanes will be restricted until replacement is completed.
Public Works urges drivers and pedestrians to use alternate routes around this area.
For more information, contact the Public Works Department at (660) 747-9135 or email peggyh@warrensburg-mo.com.
