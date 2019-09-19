WARRENSBURG — With a family history of heart disease and having survived his own heart-health concerns, Warrensburg resident Jim Pryde is this year’s American Heart Association Heart Walk featured survivor.
In February of 2017, a stress test showed some abnormalities for Pryde.
“It was a pretty big scare,” Pryde said.
It was found that Pryde had a blockage and he underwent a procedure to have a stent placed in the affected artery.
“I want to be there for my boys,” Pryde said.
At the time, his sons were 9 and 5 years old.
According to the AHA, the purpose of the stent is to prevent the renarrowing of arterial walls that may occur after angioplasty.
“You’re awake for the whole thing,” Pryde said.
Pryde recounts that the stent, attached to a catheter, was inserted through an incision in the wrist and fed through the vein until reaching the artery and site of the blockage.
After the stent was placed, Pryde was instructed to take blood thinners as well as blood pressure medication and adopted a new diet and exercise regimen, losing about 50 pounds.
Pryde’s exercise physiologist brought up the topic of Heart Walk and he was later approached by Heart Walk Director Sarah Schaefer.
Schaefer said the Heart Walk is a celebration to raise awareness of heart disease.
“It was an honor to be asked,” Pryde said, explaining that it is important for people who are going through the same thing to see survivors.
Pryde remains on medication and maintains a healthy diet and exercise regimen.
The festivities for the annual Heart Walk will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Warrensburg Middle School football stadium.
The event is open to the public and, though not a fundraiser, donations will be accepted at the Heart Walk.
