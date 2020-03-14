JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the Henry County Health Center and Golden Valley Memorial Hospital announced a Henry County, Missouri, resident has tested "presumptively positive" for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
This case is one of those reported on Friday, March 13, by Gov. Mike Parson during a news conference.
A press release from the DHSS states the patient was hospitalized at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton prior to being transferred on Sunday, March 8, to another facility where a specimen was collected for testing and where the patient remains currently.
The specimen, tested by the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory, has been forwarded to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) laboratory.
Local health department officials are identifying close contacts to monitor for symptoms and contain spread.
The release states Golden Valley Memorial Hospital is being placed on diversion for emergency services and has been advised to not admit new patients.
While awaiting confirmation of test results from the CDC, the Henry County Health Center states it will treat this presumptive case as positive and follow CDC guidelines to protect public health.
As part of this ongoing public health investigation, patients and visitors to the hospital will be contacted by public health officials as available information warrants.
“We are working closely with our state partners as well as our local hospital to quickly identify and respond to anyone who may need to self-isolate due to close contact with this individual,” Peggy Bowles, administrator of the Henry County Health Center, said. “It is vital that we act quickly with protective measures.”
As of Friday, March 13, DHSS has tested a total of 94 individuals statewide for COVID-19. Ninety of the individuals tested negative. Three have tested presumptive positive and one case has been confirmed.
“We are committed to assisting our local partners in Henry County through this process," Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS, said. “It is very important that anyone identified as a close contact of this patient follow necessary precautions to limit any potential spread of infection.”
For more information, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/coronavirus and the DHSS website at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.