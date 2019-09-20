WARRENSBURG — A year ago this time, Emily McConnell was telling her story of recovery during Recovery Lighthouse's celebration of National Recovery Month.
Now, jump ahead a year later as McConnell has gone from telling her story of recovery to helping others create their own stories of recovery.
McConnell helped organize a Prayer Breakfast Friday morning, Sept. 20, on the Johnson County Courthouse lawn in honor of the 30th anniversary of National Recovery Month.
"I think more than anything, plugging into a community, I am relieved it is not this personal moment any more because I need connection and community," she said.
National Recovery Month is an observance to increase awareness and understanding of mental and substance use disorders.
This was the first time the breakfast has taken place.
The letter "R", for recovery, covered the courthouse lawn.
"I felt like here, locally, I don't know if people realize, one, how amazing Recovery is doing and two, how much our pastors and our faith community wants to support that," McConnell said. "So, I wanted to have a public moment where we are praying for it and where people see that something is happening with it and make a big deal because it is the 30th anniversary of it being Recovery Month. That is huge because that is 30 years of us trying to honor it, of less stigma, of more talking about it and of more efforts being made each year."
Community members flooded the courthouse lawn about 7:30 a.m. Friday for the first-time event.
"I was not really sure, it's really early, like how many people were going to show and it was really cool to see everybody that supported it," McConnell said.
She said it is important for the community to see people having success in the recovery process.
"I wanted to have a big 'Hi everybody, recovery is happening and let's pray for it' moment," McConnell said.
First Baptist Church Pastor Patrick Edwards and Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Terrance Moody each said a prayer Friday morning for those helping with the recovery process, those who have completed the process and those in recovery.
Missouri Coalition of Recovery Support Providers Board of Directors Chair Ladell Flowers traveled in from Kansas City on Friday morning to speak at the event.
He praised Recovery Lighthouse for its work locally and he too said a prayer for all those that take part in the recovery process.
The formal portion of the event concluded with Sen. Denny Hoskins reading a resolution in support of Recovery Month.
A time of fellowship and a breakfast then followed to close out the morning.
