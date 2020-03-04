HOLDEN — A power outage was reported Wednesday morning, March 4, in the Holden area.
Johnson County Emergency Management Agency stated that utility crews are working on restoring power, with an estimated restoration time of 11:45 a.m.
The outage was first reported at 10:07 a.m.
JCEMA reported 395 residents were affected by the power outage.
The cause of the outage has not yet been identified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.