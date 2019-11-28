JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County Emergency Management states crews are working to correct a power outage impacting Johnson Countians on Thursday, Nov. 28.
"We’re aware of a power outage impacting locations within the County served by West Central Electric, approximately 500 customers; and Evergy approximately 100 customers, at the time of this post," an EMA Facebook post at at 9:50 a.m. read.
EMA states the utility provider is aware of the situation and reported it as a main transmission line being impacted.
Crews are on scene with additional personnel being requested to assist.
A Facebook post from Johnson County EMA at 10:30 a.m. reports both providers stated they hope to have power restored within the next two hours.
