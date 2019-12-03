JOHNSON COUNTY — A power outage occurred at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28, affecting more than 3,500 Johnson County residents.
The outage mostly affected the eastern regions of the county, such as Knob Noster.
Of those affected, more than 1,000 were Evergy customers and more than 2,500 were West Central Electric customers.
The original estimate of those affected was approximately 600, but was later increased.
Power was restored to the majority of West Central Electric customers at about 11:00 a.m. and Evergy restored power back to its customers by about 1 p.m.
Johnson County Emergency Management Agency director Troy Armstrong was notified of the outages at about 9:40 a.m. and after making confirmation, a RAVE notification was sent out at about 9:50 a.m.
While the cause was not initially identified, Armstrong said it was later determined that the outage was caused by an issue with the main transmission line feeding both Evergy and West Central Electric.
Armstrong encourages residents to be prepared and have a plan in place in the case of power outages in the future.
For a list of ways to prepare for a power outage, visit fema.gov/blog/2011-11-07/colder-weather-upon-us-be-prepared-power-outages.
To sign up for RAVE notifications, visit jocoema.com/rave.html.
