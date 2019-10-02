KINGSVILLE — Powell Gardens has transformed in Wonderland this fall.
Powell Gardens is shaking up fall events with the "Fall Fling: Through the Looking Glass," a new festival, three-fourths of a mile long, featuring an artful installation which follows the story of Alice and her topsy-turvy trip into Wonderland.
The festival is based off Lewis Carroll's "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" and "Through the Looking Glass."
Both books were written in the 1960s.
The festival is open to the public through Oct. 20.
Starting in the conservatory, there are 12 moments from the story illustrated through nearly 800 painted pumpkins, dried gourds and cascading mums.
“We are thrilled to be able to offer this new, high-design event to our community,” Tabitha Schmidt, CEO and president, said. “Our beautiful gardens are the perfect spot for people of all ages to enjoy the fall season.”
Visitors during the festival will begin their trip into Wonderland near the Visitor Center terrace with the first festival moment displaying Alice during a history lesson with her sister.
They will follow the White Rabbit as he jumps down the rabbit hole in an attempt to stay on time.
They will encounter the Cheshire Cat, Hookah Smoking Caterpillar, The Mad Hatter, March Hare and the Red Queen.
Powell Gardens’ horticultural and special events teams designed and created the display that features hundreds of pumpkins and plenty of other fall favorites.
Additional activities during the festival include:
Drop-in Tour: The Beauty of Fall, 2 p.m., Oct. 6
Join docent Bob Kendrick for a tour that explores the beauty in plants as they prepare for winter. Learn which varieties are show stoppers in the fall season. This seasonal tour will allow you to consider the end of the season in a whole new light.
Nature Hike, 1 to 4 p.m., Oct. 12
Spend some time discovering an often hidden aspect of Powell Gardens, the three-mile Byron C. Shutz Nature Trail that traverses acres of forest, remnant prairie and pondscape. Learn about the history of the land, some spotlighted species along the trail and enjoy a seasonal fall hike.
Fall Fling - Beer Garden, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 12 and 13
Grab your drinking glass and and revel in the whimsy of Wonderland, with live music and libations. Play croquet with flamingos, take on the challenge of chess and throw a game of corn hole. Beer, wine and themed cocktails will be available for purchase while you take a break from your journey through the Looking Glass. In Full Swing will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days. Happy Wanderers will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 12. Alpen Spielers will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 13.
Family Frolic: Mad Scientist, noon to 4 p.m., Oct. 19
Get in the Halloween spirit for this mad-science experience. Arrive in costume and embark on a spooky (but kid-friendly) journey through our gardens for an experience filled with explosions, potions and eerie creatures. Kids will enjoy free garden-themed Halloween treats, a performance by Mad Science and a mad scientist costume contest.
Dog’s Day Out, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 20
Visitors can bring their furry friends for a stroll through designated areas of the Garden. Dogs must have current vaccinations and remain on a leash at all times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.