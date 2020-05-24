KINGSVILLE — Powell Gardens has announced its 2020 summer schedule.
Head Outside - Now through June 21
Head Outside, the gardens’ spring exhibition features the work of six ceramic artists situated within the horticultural displays. A vignette of sculptures created while shelter-in-place orders were in effect by Lawrence-based ceramic artist Nicole Rene Woodard will peer out the windows from inside of the Visitor Center (currently closed). Also on view will be a group of ceramic self-portraits by five students in the Ceramics Department at the Kansas City Art Institute. Together, these interpretations of the portrait explore how we are learning to care for ourselves and each other as we move through the world, and how that care is being reimagined day by day.
Press Play - Begins mid-June
Press Play is a site-specific digital exhibition of content inspired and activated by the landscapes of Powell Gardens. Plants, words, music, movement, art, spirit and education play together, offering many perspectives and reflections on the sense of place and our connection with the natural world. Press Play QR codes are situated throughout the gardens, inviting visitors to use their smart devices to activate site-responsive audio and video content contributed by artists, poets, dancers, musicians, healers, writers, horticulturists and other creative voices.
Fun & Games: Play in the Garden - Popping up in June, on view through Sept. 13
The transformative power of play, combined with the benefits of fresh, midwestern summer air are the focus of our summer exhibition, Fun and Games: Play in the Garden. Spend the summer playing outside in the gardens, where new games and activities are popping up across every inch of the gardens throughout the season. Keep an eye on @PowellGardens on social media for surprise activations and to find out what’s new in the gardens.
Festival of Butterflies - July 25 through Aug. 9
The family-favorite Festival of Butterflies returns to Powell Gardens this summer featuring more than 1,000 free-flying butterflies and moths. New this year, visitors will be invited to walk a short path outside to follow the migratory path of the Monarch Butterfly, a species native to this region. The journey begins in the Seed to Plate greenhouse, which will be transformed into a facsimile of the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve in Michoacán, Mexico, a World Heritage Site where monarch butterflies spend the winter, months. The trail continues through stops that feature nectar and host plants from Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, and culminates in the outdoor habitat where we raise native Missouri butterflies every year.
