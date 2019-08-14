WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Street Department advises residents and visitors of the community that the removal and replacement of the failing storm drain culvert between 702 W. Hale Lake Road and Live Oak Lane will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.
The project is expected to take three to four days and is estimated to be completed by the end of the day Thursday, Aug. 22.
Due to the nature of the work, weather is a determining factor for the completion and progress of the project.
Hale Lake Road will be closed to traffic east of 702 W. Hale Lake Road during the project until it is completed.
The Street Department states that alternate routes should be used around the area during the project and that the success and quality of the project depends on the support and cooperation of the public.
For more information, call the Public Works Department at (660) 262-4661 or email peggyh@warrensburg-mo.com.
