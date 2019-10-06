WARRENSBURG — Don’t be surprised to see pink mixed in with police officer blue and firefighter red this October.
For the third year in a row, a number of officers with the Warrensburg Police Department are donning pink badges and patches in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Police Chief Rich Lockhart said the practice is more personal this year as there is a personnel member currently battling breast cancer.
The Warrensburg Fire Department and the Johnson County Fire Protection District are participating by wearing pink hats or shirts.
Assistant Fire Chief Doyle Oxley said the firefighters union has been doing this for about a decade.
