WARRENSBURG — School bus drivers are working with the Warrensburg Police Department to catch drivers who pass school buses when the stop arm is extended.
Warrensburg Police Chief Rich Lockhart said this kind of traffic offense occurs most frequently just after the school year begins.
"We did partner with Apple Bus and we have done a couple operations where we have an officer on the bus and an officer in a car nearby, so if we have stop arm violations we have an officer there who is able to site the driver for the violation," Lockhart said.
If the school bus driver sees a vehicle pass while the stop arm is extended, they take note of the license number and the WPD sends a letter to notify the owner of the vehicle of the violation.
"It's usually opposing traffic," Lockhart said. "It's not the people behind it, it's the people coming the other way. Both sides of the street have to stop because there may be kids crossing or other things that the driver is not aware of."
Lockhart said he wants to raise public awareness so drivers are aware of the violations and why stopping for school buses is important.
"The buses carry little people," Lockhart said. "A lot of times their height is below your vision line in a car, you're not looking for someone whose small and those are the kids who don't understand how dangerous crossing the street can be."
Drivers who pass a school bus with the stop arm extended could get a ticket and face a fine of $159.
