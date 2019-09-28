WARRENSBURG — A chance on rain moved the Poker Walk inside while the runners and walkers caught a break Saturday morning, Sept. 28, and were greeted with sunshine during the 17th annual Run for Freedom 5K, 10K and Poker Walk at the Missouri Veterans Home - Warrensburg.
While all events typically take place outside, the move inside for the Poker Walk allowed veterans the opportunity to show off the home to members of the public.
At the end of the course, members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association determined the winning poker hands.
While some toured the home, other walkers and runners endured a muggy Saturday morning on the outdoor course.
They were not alone though.
Community members and University of Central Missouri students were spread out throughout the course to cheer on the participants.
The West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League sponsored the annual event.
Runners and walkers from all over west-central Missouri and eastern Kansas participated in this event to help enhance the lives of the 200 veterans who live at the Missouri Veterans Home.
This family-oriented event had something for everyone.
The event offered a 5K and 10K run that was USATF certified and used a professional timing company to document running times.
In 2018, runners ranged in age from 13 to 82 years old.
In 2018, more than 80 veterans went out on the course.
Medals were presented to the top three finishers in each age category for the run by the veterans who live at the home.
In 2018, more than $15,000 was raised that helped with everything from providing free soft-serve ice cream to the veterans from the canteen, outings all over west-central Missouri, musical entertainment, happy hour and food events.
This year’s proceeds will be used for those programs in addition to a Branch of Service Week set for Nov. 4 to 9 in honor of the 100th anniversary of Veterans Day.
