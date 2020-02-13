WARRENSBURG — Missouri Poet Laureate Karen Craigo is the featured poet for the second annual Poetry Festival.
Gov. Mike Parson appointed Craigo as the Missouri's poet laureate for 2019 to 2021.
She is the fifth person to have the title.
Information from the Missouri Arts Council states, "The Missouri Poet Laureate enriches Missourians’ lives throughout the state by fostering the reading and writing of poetry, through public appearances, readings, workshops and digital and social media."
Karen Craigo's published works include two full-length collections of her works, "Passing Through Humansville" and "No More Milk," and three chapter books, "Escaped Housewife Tries Hard to Blend In," "Stone For an Eye" and "Someone Could Build Something Here."
The MAC states Craigo is the poetry series editor for the Moon City Press based at Missouri State University, the nonfiction editor for the literary journal Mid-American Review and, as a journalist, she is editor and general manager of The Marshfield Mail.
More information about Craigo can be found at missouriartscouncil.org/missouri-poet-laureate.
The festival is set to be April 24 and 25.
During the first day of the festival, April 24, Craigo will give comments and readings at 9 a.m. at Warrensburg Middle School, 640 E. Gay St.; noon at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St; 1 p.m. at Warrensburg Middle School, 1411 S. Ridgeview Dr.; and 7 p.m. for the All Girls Leadership Lock-In at WHS.
On April 25, Carigo will be giving comments and readings from 2 to 5 p.m. with students from the Warrensburg School District.
The Warrensburg Arts Commission with the Adventure Club will sponsor the event.
