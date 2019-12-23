WARRENSBURG — Jason A. Meuschke started his own podcast in January of 2018 with nothing more than his iPhone and his computer.
Now two years and 99 episodes later, he prepares for the release of his 100th episode on Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Meuschke said he became a fan of podcasts about 10 years ago while living in Japan.
His wife is retired military.
“We came home here from Japan and I had started listening to writers’ podcasts,” Meuschke said. “I was trying to learn something and that is when I discovered podcasts at first.”
He said his wife encouraged him to start one of his own.
Meuschke used to be a DJ.
“I thought well, if I want to do a podcast, I want to do something that is going to have some merit to it,” he said.
He said most podcasts typically last a year.
“Usually after a year, they crash and burn,” Meuschke said. “I wanted something that was going to be interesting and something that I could continue doing and might build an audience.”
A writer himself, Meuschke said he thought of a way to help promote his own book and others’ books as well.
”The Sample Chapter Podcast” was born.
In the podcast, authors come on, talk about their book and then read a chapter from it.
Meuschke said he did not see anyone else who did anything similar.
The building of “The Sample Chapter”
Meuschke starts each podcast by reaching out to various authors from throughout the world.
He has interviewed authors in Australia, New Zealand, Japan, a few across Europe and several in Canada.
He then ensures each author is published and that the author is willing to read a chapter from their book.
Meuschke said it takes about an hour to interview each author.
He conducts the interview both in person or via phone or Skype.
At the conclusion of the interview, Meuschke begins his edits.
He edits the interview to a pre- and post-show segment to finish the episode.
“If I can get right to work on it, it is a few hours worth,” Meuschke said of how long it takes to produce a show. “I have gotten it down a little better now. It is maybe three or four hours total.”
Each episode last about 45 minutes.
Showtime
Once the episode is complete, Meuschke uploads it to a server for Libsyn to distribute it to the appropriate channels.
His podcasts can be found on Apple iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and YouTube.
For YouTube, Meuschke takes a cover of the book and overlays it on the audio.
“I have found that helps,” he said. “People will sometimes look for a book and there are a ton of books by that name and that seems to help.”
Building a following
Thirty-two countries have tuned in for Meuschke’s podcasts regularly since its creation two years ago.
He said publishers even follow his show to hear from the authors.
“It is really fun for me to find, especially, an independent author who just does not know what they are going to do next,” Meuschke said.
When not recording his podcast, Meuschke works for U-Stor-All in Warrensburg.
U-Stor-All was his first sponsor.
Meuschke said he had completed about four episodes before the sponsorship came in.
“The manager there is very big on audio,” Meuschke said. “He said if you are going to do this, you have to do this right. So, he set me up with the microphone, purchased all that and got me set up with that. My wife went and got me a new headset and the sound quality quickly went way up. Much better than it was.”
He then gained more sponsors from there.
“I know in podcasting you can make a living but I get enough from the sponsors to cover the cost,” Meushcke said.
The sponsorships last six months at a time and covers the hosting cost.
“Right now I am not worried about it,” Meuschke said. “Maybe in time. Maybe in the next 100 episodes I will try and do more and work from home but right now I am just having fun with introducing authors to new readers.”
A writer himself
On top of working and hosting a podcast, Meuschke also writes books himself.
He has published one, written two in 2019 and hopes to have a couple new books ready for the spring of 2020.
Not only is Meuschke the host of “The Sample Chapter Podcast,” he has also been a guest on the show.
Since he too is an author, his daughters took the liberty of interviewing him about a year ago for the show.
His daughters came up with all the questions for the episode.
“Selfishly my favorite was when my daughters interviewed me,” Meuschke said. “I went into the episode just like my guest authors, completely blind.”
That episode aired April 11, 2018.
A moment to remember
Outside of his daughters interviewing him, Meuschke said interviewing Steve Alton has been one of his favorite interviews.
“The funny thing there was my daughter was a newborn when his first book, ‘The Meg,’ came out, and I was telling him that and that the funny thing is that I remember holding my daughter in my arms and devouring that book when it came out in just a whole day. Now she has kids of her own and I have grandkids and now I am talking to him, this is just a surreal moment getting to talk to him,” Meuschke said. “He was just amazing, so gracious and it was really cool.”
Nearing No. 100
Meuschke’s 100th episode is set to release Christmas Eve, Tuesday, Dec. 24.
“I thought I would try it out for a while and see how it went and by episode nine or 10, there was a guy currently ranked number four on Amazon, Michael Anderle said, ‘Yes I would be happy to come,’ and that just floored me,” Meuschke said on whether he thought the show would build to where it is now.
Meuschke said his appearance opened the door for other authors.
One of the authors it opened the door for was Diane Franklin.
She has a couple autobiographies about being an actress in the 80s.
“She came on and read and that was huge,” Meuschke said. “I was like, ‘I have seen your movies, this is awesome.’ So to get to do that and to interview authors that I have been reading for 20 years like Steve Alton, and more recently Scott Meyer, has been great. But as great as that is, that is a really cool thing. What is really special for me is my local friends and authors.”
He has had about 15 local authors in his first 100 episodes.
“I am like, absolutely, get over here and we are going to get you out there and share your episode and get the word out,” Meuschke said.
A word of advice
“Make sure you are in it for the long-run,” Meuschke said.
He said he started out producing the show as cheap as possible at first to see if it was something he wanted to continue.
“I think if you stick with it and stick to a schedule,” Meuschke said of having a successful podcast.
Down the road
“The Sample Chapter Podcast” comes out weekly on Tuesdays.
“A year from now, I would like to be doing this, I don’t know about more often but to be doing this on a grander scale,” Meuschke said.
His podcast has landed him on a podcast panel at Planet Comic Con that is coming up in Kansas City.
“It has opened up a lot of doors that just being an author may not have at the beginning,” Meuschke said.
He said he hopes to grow the show in a way that will benefit his guests.
“Anytime I can get a big name on, like Steve Alton, that brings attention to the show, which then gets people going back to the show and wondering what other episodes have been on here,” Meuschke said.
One thing he said he hopes to build on in the future is bettering his organization.
Since his guests range in genre, he said he hopes to organize it so that people can find exactly what they are looking for.
“Someone can go like, ‘Oh, I am really into sci-fi, let me find those books,’ that would be cool,” Meuschke said.
He said he is excited to see how he can grow his show and how podcasts will continue to grow in general.
“If you have the willingness to put in the work, then you are going to do well,” Meuschke said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.