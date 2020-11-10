WARRENSBURG ━ Journey Home, a permanent homeless shelter that also helps individuals become self-sustaining, officially opened Nov. 2.
The facility is located at 16 S.W. 265 Road, Warrensburg.
Journey Home Board member Erica Collins said the emergency shelter provides a space for homeless individuals to be able to get off the street, to rest, be supported and be connected to resources.
In addition to the emergency shelter, the group provides transitional living to those who need it.
“We do wrap around services through a case management process to help provide ways for individuals to sustainably live,” Journey Home Board member Melissa Werner said.
Journey Home Board member Cory Watson said Journey Home helps individuals in the long run.
“We’re not just a temporary home,” Watson said. “We’re giving them some meaningful tools in life to really set themselves up for a different position in life down the road.”
Werner said the group has already housed three community members, with one currently residing in one of the multiple transitional living homes located right beside the shelter.
“The three people we have already housed literally came off the street and were homeless and are now doing very well living sustainably with just minor support and resources through us and case management services,” Werner said.
Werner said nine transitional homes are currently being renovated to enable the housing of homeless individuals as well as other community members that can benefit from the group’s services to help them become self-sustaining.
Werner said the group can also help individuals get their credit rating up, pay off past bills and meet with individuals weekly to help them form a goal or plan suited to their specific situation.
Collins added Journey Home can also help individuals obtain their personal documents such as birth certificates and social security cards, which someone cannot get a job without.
The shelter is a community-supported agency, which Collins said is integral to the shelter’s success.
“Lots of entities have tried it in different ways before and it wasn’t sustainable,” Collins said. “We feel that if the community supports this and the community thinks it's important, then they’ll continue to support it financially, with volunteers, with resources and it’ll be sustainable in the long run.”
Journey Home is also working with other organizations that assist the homeless population such as Compass Health and Salvation Army.
Mary McCord said local organizations such as Manna Harvest, Standing in the Gap Ministries and the Boy Scouts have helped renovate the facility into what it is now.
“We’re so grateful to this community for rallying around us thus far and getting us to this point whether it was people giving monetarily or donating items to us,” Collins said.
Werner said during a meeting the board had with Warrensburg Police Chief Rich Lockhart, his statistics showed there are currently about 25 unsheltered homeless individuals in the community while about 250 are homeless but sheltered, meaning they are in a circumstance such as living in someone else’s home or living in their vehicle.
Journey Home Board member Brandie Estes said a point-and-time count will be conducted in early 2021 where Journey Home and other organizations go out and do a physical count.
Collins said people can become homeless for a variety of reasons and that she and the other board members believe housing should be a basic human right and they wanted to help provide that to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.