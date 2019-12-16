PEO awards scholarships

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chapter of the Philanthropic Educational Organization for women awarded two scholarships Wednesday, Dec. 11, at a Christmas Brunch.
Sarah Peiper, Jefferson City, was awarded $3,000 and Tara Sleeper, Sedalia, was awarded $1,800 from PEO International.
Peiper and Sleeper are studying in the dental hygiene program at State Fair Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.