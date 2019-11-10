WARRENSBURG — Col. Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced a new traffic safety program for teenage and adult drivers entitled, “If I Could Just Go Back."
Public information officers at each troop headquarters are available to schools, civic organizations and churches to present a safety program which includes the showing of "If I Could Just Go Back."
There is no cost for the program.
This new traffic safety program is appropriate for those 14 years of age and older.
The Patrol's Public Information & Education Division and MultiMedia Unit created the 15-minute video, which uses photographs, music and testimonials from victims and family members.
A new video is produced every three years.
The video focuses on risky behaviors behind the wheel, such as drinking and driving, failure to use occupant restraints, inattentive driving, texting and excessive speed.
“You can't go back. Traffic crashes cannot be undone," Olson said. “However, they can be prevented. Every driver on the road has the ability to help us reduce traffic crashes by paying attention, driving sober, obeying all traffic laws and ensuring that everyone in the vehicle uses a seat belt.”
The video is a collaborative effort among the Missouri State Highway Patrol, State Farm, Evergy, Farm Bureau, Operation Lifesaver and Bloomsdale Excavating Co. Inc.
"This poignant video puts into perspective the importance of being an attentive, sober driver," Olson said. "When someone dies in a traffic crash, their family and their community are forever changed. I sincerely appreciate the organizations and individuals whose donations made this project possible. This video provides an important safety message: Make good choices every time you're behind the wheel, so you never have to say, 'If I Could Just Go Back.'"
Additional sponsors include the family and friends of the late Dave Mudd, Missouri Electric Cooperatives and The Builders’ Association.
Mudd, Warrensburg, died from injuries sustained in a vehicle-versus-motorcycle collision June 1, 2019, in Warrensburg.
The MSHP states the wreck occurred when a vehicle failed to yield and pulled into the Mudd's path on Maguire Street at U.S. Highway 50.
LifeFlight Eagle transported Mudd to Research Hospital Kansas City.
Mudd was pronounced dead June 3, 2019.
Mudd's family recently donated $5,000 to the promotion of the video and traffic safety provided by the MSHP.
"This is something my mom, my sisters and I decided we wanted to do something that would impact the community and beyond," Macae Mickens, Mudd's youngest daughter, said.
The donation from the Mudd family includes donations from MFA Oil, Quarry City Savings and LLoan, Swishers, F&C Bank, Solar Pro Tint-n-Tunes, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 131, American Legion Riders Chapter 131, Laser Quik Printing, Boss Body Fitness and Warrensburg Wholesale Carpet.
"For people to continue to support us in a way that impacts others has been truly touching for all of us," Mickens said. "We know that his legacy will impact others."
Mickens said if others want to help the family continue to raise funds to spread the word about safe driving, a fund is set up through F&C Bank.
