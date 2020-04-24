JEFFERSON CITY – As the state prepares to move into the economic recovery phase of COVID-19, Gov. Mike Parson signed Executive Order 20-09 extending the state of emergency in Missouri through June 15, 2020.
Parson initially declared the state of emergency on March 13 with the signing of Executive Order 20-02.
Since that time, more than 450 state statutes and regulations have been waived or suspended to assist with Missouri’s COVID-19 response.
Extending the emergency declaration will allow these waivers and suspensions to remain in place as Missouri moves into the recovery process.
It will also allow continued flexibility in utilizing and deploying resources around the state where they are most appropriate.
“I want to be clear that this is not an extension of the ‘Stay Home Missouri’ Order. Our order reopening Missouri will still take effect on Monday, May 4,” Parson said. “Extending the emergency declaration simply allows us to continue utilizing our resources and deploying them around the state, even as we move into the recovery process. This also enables us to keep all of the waivers or suspensions of state statutes and regulations in place while we adjust to the reopening.”
Parson will introduce the reopening order next week, which is set to take effect on Monday, May 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.