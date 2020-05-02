JEFFERSON CITY – In honor of Missouri’s law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty, Gov. Mike Parson has ordered the Missouri State Capitol dome and the Law Enforcement Memorial to be lit blue through Sunday night, May 3.
This year, organizers of the annual Missouri Law Enforcement Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Service are not able to host the traditional ceremonies because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Members of the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial Board organized a small ceremony at the Law Enforcement Memorial on the north side of the Capitol on Thursday evening, April 30.
“Each year, the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial ceremonies bring comfort and strength to this state’s law enforcement community as they gather to remember our brave fallen,” Parson said. “While we will miss the ceremonies this May, I have ordered the Capitol and the law enforcement memorial to shine blue to honor all of our law enforcement heroes who have paid the ultimate price. They will never be forgotten.”
“For the last 25 years, we have gathered at the memorial to find strength, solace and support from our Missouri law enforcement community,” Missouri Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten said. “This year, attendance at our commemoration was forced to be smaller than in the past, but our appreciation of the sacrifices of our fallen comrades and the strength of their survivors is not diminished. We will always remember those who lay down their lives for their fellow citizens.”
This year, two names were added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor for those who died in the line of duty:
- Wayne M. Niedenberg – On June 6, 2019, Lakeshire Police Department Chief Wayne M. Niedenberg was en route to his home when he came across a rollover crash. He radioed for assistance and provided aid to the crash victims. He then suffered a fatal heart attack after arriving at his residence.
- Michael V. Langsdorf – On June 23, 2019, North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael V. Langsdorf responded to investigate a call about a man attempting to pass a bad check at a Wellston business. During a struggle, the man pulled a handgun from his waistband and fatally shot Langsdorf.
