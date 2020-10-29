Parson hosts campaign rally in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG — As part of his “Mike Works Bus Tour,” Gov. Mike Parson and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe made an appearance Sunday, Oct. 25, at Players Restaurant, 627 E. Russell Ave.
Parson reaffirmed his position as conservative, pro-life and pro-gun.
Executive Vice President of the Missouri Cattleman’s Association Mike Deering, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Kehoe also spoke at the event.
Ashcroft said this election is not about policy on the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, education or taxes; instead focusing on what “we will be able to tell our children,” and “America didn’t become what is from 13 colonies because of Socialism.”
Deering said the American dream is also on the ballot.
Kehoe spoke on the Buy Missouri initiative, created and overseen by the office of the lieutenant governor. He said small business owners have thanked him that everything was not shut down.
Kehoe said that, as of the morning of Oct. 5, the all-time high unemployment rate in Missouri during the pandemic was a little more than 360,000, with 200,000 people back to work and 200,000 job openings.
Kehoe said Missouri ranks sixth in economic recovery during the pandemic, but made no mention of the current number of cases or deaths in the state.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 28, the New York Times reported Missouri had more than 181,000 cases of COVID-19 and more than 2,900 deaths.
Kehoe commented on Nicole Galloway hosting a virtual rally on a Sunday morning, likening it to unchristian-like behavior and “celebrating killing babies.”
Kehoe also commented on the heart-beat bill passed in 2019.
“When Miss Galloway had her fundraiser, virtually, it was to celebrate choice, it was to celebrate values we don’t believe in,” Kehoe said.
Before introducing Parson, Deering cited Parson’s military career in the U.S. Army and 22 years as a sheriff’s deputy and sheriff in Polk County. He also commended Parson for actions taken during the pandemic, such as keeping churches and schools open.
“He didn’t mandate that every man, woman and child wear a mask … despite being pressured to do that,” Deering said.
Parson said President Donald Trump called him several months ago to co-chair the Trump re-election committee in Missouri. Parson said he agreed because “I sure believe in what you’re doing.”
Parson touted Trump's accomplishments, such as building a wall at the Mexican border, bringing jobs back to the United States, gutting taxes, deregulation and renegotiating trade deals.
“You know what he’s done since he was elected that very few politicians can say this, he did all of ‘em, exactly what he promised all of us he would do,” Parson said.
Parson questioned what Joe Biden has accomplished in his 47 years of service as an elected official.
Parson said that when he became governor through “circumstance,” he and members of the Missouri Legislature made the largest income tax cut in state history, claiming that is why unemployment rates were at record lows before the pandemic.
Parson said he has never wavered in his conservative, Christian and moral values.
“When I went to (Jefferson City) many years ago, the abortions in the State of Missouri was 20,000 a year when we first went over there,” Parson said. “When conservatives and Republicans took control, they were doing 20,000 abortions a year in the State of Missouri. … Today, because of our values, because of your values, there are less than 50 abortions a year here in the State of Missouri.”
Parson said he is proud to be a lifetime member of the NRA.
“How about the castle doctrine,” Parson asked the crowd. “You should be because those people in St. Louis, is what’s gonna save ‘em, the McCloskeys.”
Personal injury lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey stood on their property in St. Louis while pointing guns at protestors who were walking to the house of City of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on June 28. Parson has said he would pardon the couple.
“It was me and a former sheriff … Kenny Jones, who is traveling with me today, introduced that legislation after our days as sheriff because we got tired of people telling ya have to run out ya back door ‘cause you was gonna get sued if you tried to protect yourself,” Parson said.
Parson listed Galloway’s endorsements, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Cori Bush. He said Galloway doesn’t deserve to be governor because she doesn’t have Missouri values.
Parson said the last eight months have been difficult because of the coronavirus.
“I had to protect freedom at all cost, no matter what,” Parson said. “When people wanted me to make you wear a mask, most of you in this arena today can decide whether you can wear a mask. I can tell you what I think is safe, but I will never mandate that a person has to wear a mask.”
Parson and his campaign team wore masks while at the rally.
Parson said there might be a vaccine in about 90 days.
“Do you want one person without input whatsoever from you and your family to say every woman, man and child has to take a vaccine without you having a say in it,” Parson said. “That’s not who we are in this state. That’s why I would never do those things. You know why? Because that’s freedom. That’s taking away your freedoms.”
State Rep. Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, spoke with attendees prior to Parson’s arrival, stating he will be voting yes on both Amendment 1, regarding term limits, and Amendment 3, regarding campaign contributions, lobbyist gifts and redistricting.
For Amendment 1, “a ‘yes’ vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to impose a two-term restriction on all statewide elected officials, which currently only applies to the Governor and Treasurer,” and “a ‘no’ vote will leave the terms that statewide elected officials may serve unchanged,” the Missouri Secretary of State website states.
For Amendment 3, “a ‘yes’ vote will amend the Missouri Constitution to reduce the limits on campaign contributions that candidates for state senator can accept from individuals or entities by $100 per election,” the Missouri Secretary of State website states. “There is no change for candidates for state representative. The amendment prohibits state legislators and their employees from accepting a gift of any value (which is currently $5) from paid lobbyists or the lobbyists’ clients. The amendment modifies the criteria for redrawing legislative districts and changes the process for redrawing state legislative district boundaries during redistricting by giving redistricting responsibility to a bipartisan commission, renames them and increases membership to 20 by adding four commissioners appointed by the governor from nominations by the two major political party's state committees,” and “A ‘no’ vote will not amend the Missouri Constitution regarding campaign contributions, lobbyist gifts and the process and criteria for redistricting.”
If passed, neither measure will have an impact on taxes.
The Lobbying, Campaign Finance, and Redistricting Initiative was approved by Missouri voters in 2018 and reduced the amount of lobbyist gifts to $5.
“What voters approved in 2018 for state senate and state senator districts, or state senate and state representative districts, was that the state auditor, who just happens to be a democrat, could basically select six, I believe it is six people to be a state demographer and then that state demographer would then be confirmed by the state senate majority floor leader and minority floor leader,” Houx said.
Houx said a democrat state auditor would not select a conservative republican to be a demographer.
Houx said that if Amendment 3 does not pass, the districts in Johnson County could stretch to Kansas City or Versailles in order to have equal representation from the democratic and republican parties because Johnson County is a “republican stronghold.”
