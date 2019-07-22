JOHNSON COUNTY — Rebakah Papasifakis and Jackson Hoppenthaler had the champion country cured bacon and country cured ham, respectively, at the Johnson County Fair.
Participants received blue, red or white ribbons for their hams or bacon.
The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, his/her 4-H and where he/she is from.
It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.
CATEGORY: COUNTRY MEATS
Class — Country Cured Bacon
Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Champion Bacon
Mallory Hall, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, Reserve Bacon
Jackson Hoppenthaler, Blue, Royal Clovers, Centerview
Silas Rhyne, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Brinlea Rhyne, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Class — Country Cured Hams
Jackson Hoppenthaler, Blue, Champion Ham
Brianna Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Reserve Ham
Abigail Dempsey, Blue, Warrensburg FFA, Warrensburg
Cooper Audsley, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg
Sierra Pigman, Blue, Warrensburg FFA, Warrensburg
Ryan Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
Macie Hill, Blue, Warrensburg FFA, Warrensburg
Tori Schmidt, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.