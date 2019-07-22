JOHNSON COUNTY — Rebakah Papasifakis and Jackson Hoppenthaler had the champion country cured bacon and country cured ham, respectively, at the Johnson County Fair.

Participants received blue, red or white ribbons for their hams or bacon.

The results are listed as the participant, the color of ribbon(s) received, his/her 4-H and where he/she is from.

It is also indicated if the participants received additional awards.

CATEGORY: COUNTRY MEATS

Class — Country Cured Bacon

Rebekah Papasifakis, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Champion Bacon

Mallory Hall, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg, Reserve Bacon

Jackson Hoppenthaler, Blue, Royal Clovers, Centerview

Silas Rhyne, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

Brinlea Rhyne, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

Class — Country Cured Hams

Jackson Hoppenthaler, Blue, Champion Ham

Brianna Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg, Reserve Ham

Abigail Dempsey, Blue, Warrensburg FFA, Warrensburg

Cooper Audsley, Blue, Royal Clovers, Warrensburg

Sierra Pigman, Blue, Warrensburg FFA, Warrensburg

Ryan Munsterman, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

Macie Hill, Blue, Warrensburg FFA, Warrensburg

Tori Schmidt, Blue, Good Neighbors, Warrensburg

