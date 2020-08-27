Pandemic affects projects for proposed annual city budget

WARRENSBURG — City of Warrensburg staff have projected lasting effects from the ongoing pandemic will cause revenues to decrease for the next fiscal year.
The Warrensburg City Council had a first reading of the proposed city operating budget at the Monday, Aug. 24 meeting. The City Council did not vote on this agenda item.
The second reading of the ordinance, which allows for the council to vote, will be on a future City Council agenda.
Director of Finance Marcella McCoy said the revenue projected in the proposed 2020-2021 budget is $9,841,630, a decrease by nearly $800,000, including a five percent decrease in sales tax revenue.
The expenditures in the proposed 2020-2021 budget is projected at $10,448,750, a decrease of $915,510.
At the Aug. 10 meeting, the City Council discussed budget options presented to the council by the city. One of the options included defunding the Old Drum and Friends Animal Shelter.
The council also heard from community members against defunding the animal shelter.
Budget options provide direction to city staff and does not require a formal vote.
City Manager Harold Stewart said part of the budgeting process was determining which services were essential to the community, such as police, fire and wastewater processing, in an effort to eliminate $500,000 in expenditures.
The animal shelter was removed from the budget because it was determined to be not essential to city operations.
The budget presented Aug. 24 does not include funding for the animal shelter.
“There is a $78,000 that is projected, as far as the decrease in revenue, typically, the animal shelter brings in,” McCoy said.
The animal shelter costs the city about $350,000, from the general fund, to operate.
Council member Casey Lund encouraged those who would like to help the shelter to donate to Save Our Shelter, a charity organization.
Like much else this year, the process for deciding how to use city funds has been adjusted due to the ongoing pandemic.
Stewart explained how this year’s budgetary process has been different from years past.
In a normal year, city staff work January through March to determine what services the city needs and what projects can be done.
New budget discussions take place after the April election when the new council takes office.
Considerations are made for council priorities and input from department heads in the City of Warrensburg.
“We do try to estimate what revenues will be in the future and then we try to balance our expenditures to that,” Stewart said. “I’ve seen a lot of communities who do expenses first and do the revenues afterwards. That typically results in an unstable budgeting process for the long term.”
The process continues through mid- to late-July when city staff present a draft budget to the council.
By the end of August, the council has approved the budget; by September, all necessary budget documentation is submitted to the State of Missouri.
The City of Warrensburg fiscal year begins Oct. 1 and ends Sept. 30.
Due to the April election being delayed to June, the city’s budgetary process was also delayed until the new council members were elected and sworn into office.
“Council members were sworn-in June 15,” Stewart said. “We began (working on the) budget almost immediately. June 22 was when we began the process with the public and the council.”
Stewart explained what the city actually spends can differ from the budget based on employee turnover, project cost variations and operational costs.
In the last six years, fiscal year 2016-2017 is the only year when expenses exceeded revenue due to the use of funds in reserve for city projects.
The city currently has a six-month operational cost in reserve, about $5.9 million.
“This is in case of an emergency,” Stewart said. “If a tornado or something comes through and knocks out businesses and nothing is able to operate, there’s no revenues coming in, you still have employees that need to work. Public safety, first responders, those type of things, are still working and trying to ensure service to the community. We still have bills to pay. Bills don’t stop.”
Stewart said city staff has been focused on using funds in the community, rather than add to the reserve balance since fiscal year 2015-2016.
“We have what we need in there for emergency purposes,” Stewart said.
The City of Warrensburg also took measures to maintain the current budget as the financial impact of the pandemic became known.
“When (COVID-19) hit, we were anticipating a significant decline and we did a lot of costly measures, which included furloughing of employees,” Stewart said.
The city did not furlough the patrol division of the Warrensburg Police Department, firefighters, wastewater treatment facility employees or IT staff.
“Any salaried employee took 15 days or three weeks (of furlough),” Stewart said. “Hourly employees were only required to do 12 days.”
All budget documents can be viewed on the city website, at warrensburg-mo.com/203/budget-reports.
