WARRENSBURG — After the first Diecast Cars and Toy Show in 2019 in Warrensburg was a success, building on with a followup show will have to wait due to the worldwide outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and recent CDC recommendations.
The first show Diecast Cars and Toy Show in Warrensburg took place in October 2019.
The second show of its type in Warrensburg was planned for Saturday, March 21.
"We had great feedback and return on it for a great show to occur," Carl Smith, an event organizer, said.
While Saturday's show did not take place as originally scheduled, event organizers said they are working to reschedule the show for a later date.
"It's an event that is popular amongst collectors of diecast cars and toys," Smith said. "So we feel like it is important to have that event in an area that does not have those type of events very often."
Smith said there is not exact date on when it might be rescheduled.
"We just want to make sure that we are able to do it again," he said.
Smith said vendors are already asking for the event to be rescheduled.
"And of course, the answer is yes," Smith said on wanting to reschedule.
In the meantime, Smith said sharing the passion for collecting the toy cars can continue thanks to the internet.
"It is really designed for everybody," he said.
Smith said people of all ages and walks of life have continually shown an interest in buying, selling and collecting the toy cars.
"These cars have been around for years and years and years and for them to be as popular now as when they came out is pretty amazing," he said.
Smith said the second event in Warrensburg was set to draw people coming from Iowa, Ohio, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraksa.
"It amazing how far these cars can reach out and bring everybody together in such a small area such as Warrensburg," Smith said.
He said he is excited to see the community response when the next Diecast Cars and Toy Show can take place in Warrensburg.
"It covers everyone," Smith said. "It gives everyone the opportunity to participate in such a thing."
