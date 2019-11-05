WARRENSBURG — One University of Central Missouri student is dead while another student was arrested after the UCM Department of Public Safety responded to a report of an accidental discharge of a firearm Monday afternoon, Nov. 4, at an on-campus apartment.
DPS states the incident resulted in the death of Stephon Abron, a student from St. Charles.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and Warrensburg Police Department assisted UCM Public Safety to investigate the matter.
Upon the arrival of officers on the scene at approximately 3:30 p.m., DPS states it was apparent there was no ongoing threat to the community.
The investigation resulted in the arrest of UCM student Jeremy Manley on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
"The UCM community is saddened by this tragedy," a press release from DPS states. "The university will offer assistance through the counseling center to students who may need support. The Employee Assistance Program is available to assist employers."
The UCM Department of Public Safety was unable to give any further comment about the situation at this time.
