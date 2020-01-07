KNOB NOSTER — The Knob Noster Police Department confirmed one of the suspects involved in Friday's, Jan. 3, shooting in Knob Noster has turned himself in.
A press release from the department states Luis A. Lerma, 35, turned himself in.
The Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had issued a warrant for his arrest.
According to the original report, authorities sought two suspects after Knob Noster Police Department officers responded at 7:35 p.m. Friday to a shooting in the 600 block of Elm Street.
When officers arrived, a report from the KNPD stated they found a 39-year-old man with a life-threatening wound. He was transported to a hospital by medics.
The report stated two suspects left the scene. One of the two was then located in Saline County.
The report states a Saline County deputy attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle.
The KNPD report states the vehicle then led authorities on a short chase through Marshall before the suspect jumped out of the moving car on Pinewood Circle.
Lerma was identified as one of the suspects.
KNPD states a second suspect is still on the loose.
