HOLDEN — One person is in custody after Holden Police Department officers were dispatched about noon on Friday, April 3, to the 200 block of South Olive Street in Holden to the report of an assault with a knife.
A press release from HPD states that upon arrival, officers found a person had been stabbed with a knife during a "short altercation."
The department states that after gathering suspect information, officers were able to narrow down to two possible locations for the suspect.
HPD states that due to past threats by the suspect, and witness statements, members of the HPD, Johnson County Sheriff's Office and the Warrensburg Police Department worked together in surveying the two possible areas in search of the suspect.
The Joint Special Weapons and Tactics Team was called in to assist with suspect apprehension.
Due to the joint effort, HPD states one person was taken into custody, without incident.
With the assistance of the Johnson County Prosecutor's Office, HPD was able to get a $25,000 cash-only warrant for the suspect for felony assault.
HPD states the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.