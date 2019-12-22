WARRENSBURG — The Missouri State Highway confirmed via its Troop A Twitter account that one person is dead following a wreck at 1:16 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, on U.S. Highway 50.
It was later announced that a second person was seriously injured.
The wreck occurred just east of Highway 13.
According to the MSHP Troop A's Twitter account, a truck pulling a trailer was traveling east on Highway 50 when the trailer became unhitched, crossed the median and struck a vehicle traveling westbound on Highway 50.
A report released later in the day from the patrol states the wreck occurred when a tow unit from Bonnie J. Seymour's, 44, Knob Noster, eastbound 2016 Ford unhitched, crossed the lanes of traffic and struck a westbound 2015 Jeep, driven by Walter Shannon, 63, Warrensburg, head on.
After impact, the 2015 Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway.
Johnson County Coroner Clark Holdren pronounced Walter Shannon dead on the scene at 2:45 p.m.
The Jeep was considered a complete loss.
A passenger in Walter Shannon's vehicle, Laura A. Shannon, 48, Warrensburg, received serious injuries and was transported to Research Medical Center by Lifeflight Eagle.
Seymour, Walter Shannon and Laura Shannon were all reported to have worn safety devices.
At the time of the initial tweet at 1:54 p.m., Highway 50 was completely shut down at Northeast 501st Road. Traffic was diverted.
A tweet at 1:56 p.m. from Troop A confirmed the fatality and stated the Missouri Crash Investigation Unit was contacted.
A third tweet at 3:31 p.m. from Troop A stated one lane of traffic was open and that troopers were still investigating the crash.
