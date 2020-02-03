One person injured in officer-involved shooting in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY — An air ambulance transported one person to a Kansas City-area hospital after an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon, Feb. 3, along U.S. Highway 50 near Northwest 191st Road.
Sgt. Andy Bell, Missouri State Highway Patrol, stated a police officer with the Lone Jack Police Department initiated a pursuit with a vehicle about 1:27 p.m. “for what we know now was for a traffic offense.”
Bell said the pursuit continued along U.S. Highway 50 into Johnson County.
He said a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper deployed spike stripes, which the suspect’s vehicle struck and resulted in flattened tires.
“Eventually, the driver of the suspect vehicle crossed the median on U.S. Highway 50, came across the westbound lanes and came to rest in a ditch facing north,” Bell said.
He said the suspect exited the vehicle with a “long gun, which was an immediate threat, and the trooper fired and struck the suspect.”
Bell said the shooting occurred about 1:39 p.m.
Crews on the scene shut down one lane of westbound Highway 50 for the majority of the afternoon for the investigation.
Bell said the officer involved in the shooting was not injured.
“We do not know why in fact he was acting the way he was,” Bell said of the suspect.
Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control were on scene investigating the shooting.
“Part of their investigation is mapping out the scene,” Bell said.
He said it was initially unknown how many shots were fired.
A number of agencies responded to the shooting including the MSHP, LJPD, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Warrensburg Police Department, University of Central Missouri Department of Public Safety, Johnson County Fire Protection District and the Johnson County Ambulance District.
The name of the person who was shot was not released by press time.
