KINGSVILLE – One person is dead and two others were transported to the hospital with injuries following a wreck Friday afternoon, July 26, on a gravel road in Kingsville.
A tone was sent out about 3:30 p.m. in regards to a possible fatal wreck on Southwest 1821st Road near Southwest 275th Road.
The Johnson County Sheriff's Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Johnson County Fire Protection District and Johnson County Ambulance District responded to the scene.
Sgt. Shane O'Connor said it was a head-on collision.
He said the drive of one of the vehicles was killed and had to be extricated from the car.
O'Connor said JCAD transported the driver and the passenger of the other vehicle to the hospital.
He said it is unclear what caused the wreck and it is unknown if any wore safety devices.
O'Connor said both vehicles had extensive damage.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol handled the investigation.
The names of those involved were not released on the scene.
