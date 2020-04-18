JOHNSON COUNTY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports one person was killed during a single-vehicle wreck at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, April 18, on Highway 2 at Southwest County Road 1651.
The patrol states Johnson County Coroner Clark Holdren pronounced Kevin R. Barron, 25, Imperial, dead at the scene.
The MSHP report states the wreck occurred when a westbound 1997 Chevrolet Camaro, driven by Barron, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, partially ejecting Barron.
The report states Barron was not wearing a safety device.
