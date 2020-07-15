JOHNSON COUNTY — A motorcycle wreck at 7:50 p.m. July 5 at Route OO and Northwest 521st Road, in Johnson County, left one person dead and another injured.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol states the wreck occurred when an eastbound 2010 Harley Davidson, driven by Bryan H. Sanders, 53, Odessa, traveled off the roadway, struck a fence and several trees before ejecting Bryan Sanders and a passenger, Annisa M. Sanders, 49, Odessa.
A Western Missouri Medical Center doctor pronounced Bryan Sanders dead at 8:57 p.m.
The patrol states a private vehicle transported Annisa Sanders to Truman East Medical Center with moderate injuries.
MSHP information states both Bryan and Annisa wore safety devices.
