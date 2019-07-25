WARRENSBURG — A suspect is in custody after Warrensburg Police Department officers responded at 7 a.m. Thursday, July 25, to the report of an assault in the 400 block of South Mulberry Street.
Police Chief Rich Lockhart said a verbal argument escalated between a resident and a temporary resident of the property.
It was reported that the resident came at the temporary resident with a stick and the temporary resident cut the other person with a knife.
The cut was treated at the scene and has been determined to not be life threatening.
