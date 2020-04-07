One fatality reported from Holden structure fire

HOLDEN — One fatality was confirmed following a structure fire Monday, April 6, in Holden.
Johnson County Fire Protection District No. 2 responded to the report of a structure fire in the 200 block of Northwest 1451st Road in Holden.
Crews arrived on scene at about 11:10 a.m.
JCFPD No. 2 Chief David Miller said the first apparatus on scene reported one out building was fully involved, a mobile home was 10% involved and several propane tanks were threatened.
Miller said JCFPD No. 2 stations 1, 3, 4 and 5 were dispatched on the first alarm and station 2 was called in due to the second structure and manpower needed to control the fire.
The fire was under control at about 12:10 p.m. and crews cleared the scene at about 3:55 p.m.
The out building is considered a total loss and the mobile home had fire and smoke damage.
The State Fire Marshal, the Johnson County Fire investigation Unit and the Johnson County Sheriff Department helped with the investigation.
“This was a fatality fire and is still under investigation,” Miller said.
The name of the victim has not yet been released.
